ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 67,926 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,462,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,018,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,968,000 after buying an additional 124,302 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

