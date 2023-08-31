ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $35,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after buying an additional 266,491 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Republic International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

