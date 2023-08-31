Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

