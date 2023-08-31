ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.43 Million Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of NNN REIT worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.