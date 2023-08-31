ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 392.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

