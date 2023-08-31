ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of AptarGroup worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $132.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

