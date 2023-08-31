Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

