Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 399,015 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

