Profund Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at $986,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $923.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.