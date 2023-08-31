Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 477,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $118,756. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

