NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

