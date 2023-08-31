Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,144 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

