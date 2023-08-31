Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.
Shares of MBUU opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
