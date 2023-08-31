Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

