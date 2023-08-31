Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 277.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 573,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 411,615 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.9 %

BPMC stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.