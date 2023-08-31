Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $179.04 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Otis Worldwide worth $179,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide



Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

