Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $180,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 47,073 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

