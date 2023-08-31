Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.8 %

KD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

