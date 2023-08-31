Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 843,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 96.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 549.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,418. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

