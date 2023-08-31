FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTAIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

