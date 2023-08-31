Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.42

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.47. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 362,043 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
