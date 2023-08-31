AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.94

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.94 and traded as high as C$26.26. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$26.21, with a volume of 47,014 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

