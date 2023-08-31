Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.48 EPS

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRFM opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.62 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

