John W. Childs Purchases 50,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biohaven stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 236,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,280. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

