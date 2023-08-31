Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Buys £1,500 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,890.84).
Ajax Resources Price Performance
Shares of AJAX stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.62 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,999. Ajax Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00.
About Ajax Resources
