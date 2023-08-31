Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Buys £1,500 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,890.84).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

Shares of AJAX stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.62 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,999. Ajax Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

