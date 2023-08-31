Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 16,190 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,745,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,752,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 99,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $797.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.09. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRDY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.