Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$5.92. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 5,006 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DII.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
