Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$5.92. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 5,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DII.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Dorel Industries Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93. The stock has a market cap of C$168.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

