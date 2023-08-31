McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.32. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 498,867 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUX shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

