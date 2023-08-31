U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.99. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 24,478 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.