Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $2.96. Loop Industries shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 77,342 shares.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 5,137.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 477.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

