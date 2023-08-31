Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Georg Fischer stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $77.31.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.