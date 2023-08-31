Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Georg Fischer stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $77.31.

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

