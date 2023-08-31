Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Mesoblast stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.