Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.57-$0.65 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.