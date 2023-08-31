Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-10.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.55-$10.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 8.7 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.60.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

