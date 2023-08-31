Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

