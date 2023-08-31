Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

