Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.05.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

