Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:VEEV opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
