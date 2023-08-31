Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.