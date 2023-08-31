Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
Shares of GARPY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.
About Golden Agri-Resources
