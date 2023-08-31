Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $499,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

