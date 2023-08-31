Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

