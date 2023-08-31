Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intevac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intevac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intevac Trading Up 0.3 %

IVAC stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

