Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $450,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

