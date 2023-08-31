Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

