Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

