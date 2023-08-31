Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

