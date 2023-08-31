Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

