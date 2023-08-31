Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. abrdn plc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $392.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.28 and a 200-day moving average of $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

