Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

