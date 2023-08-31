Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100,061 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $190,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

WBA stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.